The Kid Mero Makes Return to Audio With Formula One Live Show on Amazon’s Amp

The Kid Mero, who recently split up with his TV and podcast co-host Desus Nice, is making a return to audio with a Formula One live show hosted on Amazon’s live audio app, Amp.

Mero’s live simulcast show, co-hosted with the former ESPN sports reporter Michelle Beadle, is part of an overall U.S. programming and broadcast deal between Formula One and Amazon. The live F1-related programming, collectively called Fast & Loose, will launch on Aug. 28 to coincide with the Belgian Grand Prix race.

In addition to Mero and Beadle’s show, SmartLess co-host and actor Will Arnett has been tapped to lead a live, post-race show with two-time F1 world champion Mika Häkkinen and reporters Katie Osborne and Beadle, who will rotate as co-hosts with Arnett. During the show, Arnett will chat with listeners and drivers and offer his own takes on the races.

“Like many other Americans, I have recently become obsessed with Formula One. They wouldn’t let me drive the cars, so instead, I’ll be taking calls live from the sidelines,” Arnett said in a statement. “I’m so excited to start on my true path in life — sports commentary — and with some great talent beside me, we’re getting into all things Formula 1 with humor, love for the sport and, of course, some hot takes.”

Mero and Beadle’s simulcast show will launch each race day at the start of each race, while Arnett’s show will begin once the race has ended for the day. Highlights from both shows will be available on-demand on all major podcast platforms and ad-free on Wondery+ after each race weekend.

Amazon launched Amp in March as a “live radio” app, allowing users to DJ radio shows and stream songs for listeners, thanks to licensing deals with record labels like Universal Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment and Warner Music Group. The upcoming F1 programming expands the app’s foray into sports commentary, which already includes shows with analysts and broadcasters like Jalen Rose and Kate Abdo.

Amp joins an increasingly crowded live audio space that was first led by Clubhouse and followed by competitors like Twitter Spaces and Spotify Live (previously known as Spotify Greenroom).