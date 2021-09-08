Skip to main content

‘The Office’ Star Brian Baumgartner Reacts to Being Cameo’s Most Bankable Star

The actor, who played Kevin Malone on the long-running NBC comedy, earned more than $1 million on the video messaging platform last year: "People wanted to make a connection [during the pandemic]. It's not really about me."

Brian Baumgartner
Brian Baumgartner, who played The Office’s bumbling accountant Kevin, rakes it in on Cameo. Sarah Morris/Getty Images

Everyone is talking about talent compensation lately, and that includes Cameo CEO Steven Galanis, who revealed the video messaging platform’s most bankable star is no A-lister but rather actor Brian Baumgartner, known for playing Kevin Malone on The Office.

Galanis recently dished that the actor did “over $1 million” last year, charging $195 per message. “I finally decided to give it a try,” says Baumgartner, who joined Cameo in 2019. He credits his success to the staying power of the show and the fact that during the pandemic, “people wanted to make a connection. It’s not really about me. I’m the person who gets two people together.”

Baumgartner, who hosts an Office podcast and has the book Welcome to Dunder Mifflin: The Ultimate Oral History of The Office coming Oct. 19, admits fans have leaned on him to mend broken fences. “They are throwing a buoy in the water,” he says.

This story first appeared in the Sept. 8 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.

