‘The Office’ Star Brian Baumgartner Reacts to Being Cameo’s Most Bankable Star

Everyone is talking about talent compensation lately, and that includes Cameo CEO Steven Galanis, who revealed the video messaging platform’s most bankable star is no A-lister but rather actor Brian Baumgartner, known for playing Kevin Malone on The Office.
Galanis recently dished that the actor did “over $1 million” last year, charging $195 per message. “I finally decided to give it a try,” says Baumgartner, who joined Cameo in 2019. He credits his success to the staying power of the show and the fact that during the pandemic, “people wanted to make a connection. It’s not really about me. I’m the person who gets two people together.”
Baumgartner, who hosts an Office podcast and has the book Welcome to Dunder Mifflin: The Ultimate Oral History of The Office coming Oct. 19, admits fans have leaned on him to mend broken fences. “They are throwing a buoy in the water,” he says.
This story first appeared in the Sept. 8 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.
