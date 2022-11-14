Former Gimlet Podcast ‘The Pitch’ Joins Vox Media Podcast Network (Exclusive)

The Pitch, a business podcast formerly under Spotify’s Gimlet Media that went independent this summer, has struck a partnership deal with Vox Media that will see the media company handling ad sales, marketing and distribution for the show.

The Pitch, where entrepreneurs make Shark Tank–style pitches to a panel of investors, has cycled through different ownership since initially launching as an independent podcast in 2015. In 2017, the show — led by host and Pitch co-founder Josh Muccio — was sold to Gimlet Media and was later absorbed by Spotify after the audio giant acquired Gimlet in 2019.

But earlier this summer, Muccio was able to purchase The Pitch back from Spotify for an undisclosed amount and return the podcast back to its independent roots. With the Vox Media deal, The Pitch will remain independently owned and produced by a small team that includes Muccio and his co-founder and wife Lisa Muccio.

Additional terms of the deal were not disclosed, though Vox Media and The Pitch will share the revenue generated by the show.

“In the end, I think Vox just really represented for us the best opportunity where not only do they have an outstanding sales team, but they also have a really great slate of business shows,” Muccio told The Hollywood Reporter. “There’s no greater playbook that I’ve seen to grow a podcast than to have similar shows all promoting each other.”

The podcast will debut its next season under the Vox Media podcast network in February, though a bonus preview episode is slated for release later this month to give listeners a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the show.