TikTok Star Anna Sitar Signs With UTA (Exclusive)

TikTok lifestyle creator Anna Sitar, best known for her “Another Day, Another Starbies” series where she tries out experimental drinks at Starbucks, has signed with UTA for representation in all areas.

Sitar, who has 11.1 million followers on TikTok and 1.1 million on Instagram, has translated her following into partnerships with brands including Curology, GymShark, Chanel Beauty, Virgin Galactic and Marc Jacobs. Her Starbucks series has also received nearly 1 billion views on videos tagged with the #annaxstarbies hashtag, while other popular videos include her “I Don’t Want It” series, where Sitar encourages her viewers not to settle for less-than-aspirational relationships and other life situations.

The Los Angeles–based creator is also an environmental advocate and recently participated in the TED Countdown Summit to discuss solutions to the climate crisis in Edinburgh with other leaders.

Outside of her work as a creator, Sitar is currently a graduate student at Loyola Marymount University, where she is pursuing a masters in engineering. She continues to be represented by attorney Duncan Hedges at HJTH.

Sitar’s signing comes shortly after UTA signed TikTok creator and activist Amelie Zilber for worldwide representation in all areas. Other TikTok creators signed with UTA include Charli and Dixie D’Amelio, Tinx, Joanne Molinaro (a.k.a. The Korean Vegan) and Devon Rodriguez.