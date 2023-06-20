TikTok, Candle Media Ink Strategic Partnership, Will Co-Develop Content

Kevin Mayer is getting back in business with TikTok.

The former TikTok CEO and top Disney executive now runs the content company Candle Media. On Tuesday, Candle said that it would be striking a “broad strategic partnership” with TikTok, one that will see it co-developing premium content with the video platform, with branded content and advertising sales as part of the deal.

The TikTok-Candle deal was announced at the Cannes Lions advertising festival.

Mayer, of course, served as the CEO of TikTok in 2020, leaving in August as the Trump administration threatened to ban the app in the U.S. Mayer left a top job at Disney to take the TikTok CEO role (he had been in contention to succeed Bob Iger as CEO, though Bob Chapek ended up getting the job).

Mayer and another former top Disney exec, Tom Staggs, founded Candle Media in 2021. Their first major acquisition was Hello Sunshine, the production company founded by Reese Witherspoon, in a deal that valued it at $900 million.

Hello Sunshine will play a key role in the new TikTok deal, with the companies looking to “uncover underrepresented independent authors and literary material from the vibrant #BookTok community, with the authors then supporting the development of premium film, TV and premium audio projects.”

TikTok will also become a sponsor of Hello Sunshine’s LitUp Writer Fellowship Program.

“We are thrilled to work with TikTok and the #BookTok community to expand our LitUp initiative, where we will work together to continue identifying, elevating and amplifying underrepresented storytellers and bring their stories to life,” Witherspoon said in a statement.

Other Candle Media entities, including ATTN, Moonbug Entertainment and Exile Content, will also work with advertisers on branded content efforts. Candle Media will also become a TikTok Pulse Premiere publisher, which lets advertisers buy ads directly next to Candle content, with a revenue split between the content firm and TikTok.

The deal is a big one for Candle, which has leaned into relationships not only with premium streaming services like Netflix and Hulu, but also more social platforms like TikTok and YouTube as it pursues growth. Moonbug’s franchises, which include Blippi and Cocomelon, are among the most popular programs on YouTube, as well as on Netflix. ATTN, meanwhile, has become expert at creating content that travels on social video platforms.

The TikTok deal gives its content studios more wide-reaching access to the still rapidly-growing video platform, and makes it a compelling branded content partner for advertisers that have been wary to buy in to the platform thus far.

“TikTok continues to experience explosive growth, and has become a critical platform for storytelling and marketing,” Mayer and Staggs said in a statement. “We are thrilled to work with the TikTok team to create compelling branded content, and for Hello Sunshine to shine a light on the thriving #BookTok community, which is home to a new generation of storytellers.”

“We are always looking for new ways to support the success and growth of our creator community, both on and off-platform,” added Nicole Iacopetti, TikTok’s global head of content. “We are delighted to partner with Candle Media, and their business units including Hello Sunshine, which has a proud commitment and proven track record of elevating women’s voices and amplifying their stories. We look forward to the future of this program and these powerful new storytellers.”