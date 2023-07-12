TikTok Is Coming to Redbox Kiosks in Ad-Driven Deal

TikTok is coming to a Redbox DVD kiosk near you.

In an unusual partnership, the short-form video platform has cut a deal with Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, the owner of Redbox, as well as the advertising platform Crackle Connex. The deal will bring content from TikTok to screens on more than 3,000 kiosks across the country.

Brands will have the opportunity to advertise alongside that content through Crackle Connex.

While TikTok has become one of the most popular video apps in the world thanks to its fast-paced creator-driven videos and sophisticated content algorithm, the content coming to Redbox kiosks will be provided by the platform, presumably to ensure an ad-friendly and family-friendly environment.

So while a family is debating whether to rent The Super Marios Bros. Movie, they can watch the latest TikTok dance trend.

For Crackle Connex, the deal marks a significant expansion of its digital out of home advertising business (the company already has a streaming ad business led by the FAST service Crackle). For TikTok, it drives a new source of revenue off of the smartphone, in a more ad-friendly format.

“This new partnership provides advertisers a unique opportunity to reach new audiences and drive engagement,” said Philippe Guelton, chief revenue officer of Cracke Connex, in a statement. “Our Redbox kiosks are in high-traffic locations where millions of people frequently shop, such as grocery stores or value retailers. We look forward to working with TikTok on expanding this partnership as our DOOH network expands.”

“People come to TikTok to experience the entertainment, joy, and creativity of our community and we are excited to expand that experience to Redbox kiosks,” adds Dan Page, head of global distribution for new screens at TikTok. “This partnership allows us to bring together the power of our exceptional content with the high-visibility of Redbox kiosk locations, creating an effective and fresh approach to advertising.”