TikTok Launches First “Discover List” to Highlight Top Creators

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
TikTok might be most commonly associated with breakout stars like the D’Amelios and Addison Rae, but the social platform is spreading the love to other top creators with its inaugural Discover List, which honors TikTokers who have had a significant impact on trends and topics of conversation across the social platform.
The list, released on Tuesday morning, focuses on five categories: icons, innovators, foodies, change makers and originators. To create the list, TikTok’s community team — led by TikTok’s director of creator community, Kudzi Chikumbu — nominated creators and examined measurements like “engagement, views, video creations, account growth, likes, interactions with followers, and also which creators and content have sparked conversations both on and off the app,” according to a TikTok spokesperson.
Related Stories
In the icon category, which TikTok defined as creators who are “well-known up and down the [for you page] and outside of TikTok,” features names like Bella Poarch, Tabitha Brown, Brittany Broski, Boman Martinez-Reid, Leo Gonzalez, Challan Trishann and Christina “Tinx” Najjar.
Innovators, defined as those who are “pioneers in their fields” and are “constantly pushing boundaries,” featured talent like Wisdom Kaye, Devon Rodriguez and Parker Locke. The foodie category, meant to highlight TikTokers adding a “creative spin” to food-focused videos, honored Joanne Molinaro (a.k.a. @thekoreanvegan) and Ana Regalado (@saltycocina), among others. TikTok’s change maker creators, advocates and educators who “speak up and speak out,” included Taylor Jones, the Valentine Brothers and Ebony and Denise Nunez (@Team2Momz).
And in the originator category, meant to highlight the creators behind viral trends, the dancers who created the massively popular “Renegade” and “Savage” dances — Jalaiah Harmon and Keara Wilson, respectively — were among the 10 honored in that category.
See the full Discover List below:
Icon Creators
Boman Martinez-Reid, @Bomanizer
Leo Gonzalez, @LeoGonzall
Christina Najjar, @tinx
Challan Trishann, @challxn
Mark Gaetano, @snarkymarky
Christopher Olsen & Ian Paget, @chris & @Ianpaget_
Juliana Olaleye, @flossybaby
Brittany Broski, @Brittany_Broski
Tabitha Brown, @iamtabithabrown
Bella Poarch, @bellapoarch
Innovator Creators
Billy Yue, @8illy
Kyne Santos, @onlinekyne
Devon Rodriguez, @devonrodriguezart
Jasmine Chiswell, @jasminechiswell
Shaquille Edwards, @PiffMarti
Mikayla Nogueira, @mikaylanogueira
Science Akbar, @king.science
Parker Locke, @parkerlocke
Maddi Winter, @maddiwinter
Wisdom Kaye, @Wisdm8
Foodie Creators
Jonathan Kung, @Chefjonkung
Violet Witchel, @Violet.cooks
Ahmad Alzahabi, @Thegoldenbalance
Hajar Larbah, @moribyan
Joanne Molinaro, @thekoreanvegan
Newton Nguyen, @newt
Ana M Regalado, @saltycocina
Gabrielle Williams, @gabby.jaye
Sulhee Jessica Woo, @sulheejessica
Robert Lucas, @thesweetimpact
Changemaker Creators
Jesús Morales, @juixxe
Taylor Jones, @taylorcassidyj
Alexis Nelson, @alexisnikole
Joel Bervell, @joelbervell
Zachary & Patrick Valentine, @valentinebrothers
Ebony & Denise Nunez, @Team2Moms
Shirley Raines, @Beauty2thestreetz
Scarlet May, @Scarlet_may.1
Remi Bader, @remibader
James Jones, @notoriouscree
Originator Creators
Jalaiah Harmon, @jalaiahharmon
Joseph Davidson, @supvano
Antonio Neville, @HeyTonyTV
Tracy Joseph, @Tracy.oj
Ronald Michel, @Rony_boyy
Katherine Florence, @katieflorence
Keara Wilson, @keke.janajah
Wayne Mears, @natures_food
Makayla Did, @makayladid
Antoni Bumba, @antonibumba
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day