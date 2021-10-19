TikTok Launches First “Discover List” to Highlight Top Creators

TikTok might be most commonly associated with breakout stars like the D’Amelios and Addison Rae, but the social platform is spreading the love to other top creators with its inaugural Discover List, which honors TikTokers who have had a significant impact on trends and topics of conversation across the social platform.

The list, released on Tuesday morning, focuses on five categories: icons, innovators, foodies, change makers and originators. To create the list, TikTok’s community team — led by TikTok’s director of creator community, Kudzi Chikumbu — nominated creators and examined measurements like “engagement, views, video creations, account growth, likes, interactions with followers, and also which creators and content have sparked conversations both on and off the app,” according to a TikTok spokesperson.

In the icon category, which TikTok defined as creators who are “well-known up and down the [for you page] and outside of TikTok,” features names like Bella Poarch, Tabitha Brown, Brittany Broski, Boman Martinez-Reid, Leo Gonzalez, Challan Trishann and Christina “Tinx” Najjar.

Innovators, defined as those who are “pioneers in their fields” and are “constantly pushing boundaries,” featured talent like Wisdom Kaye, Devon Rodriguez and Parker Locke. The foodie category, meant to highlight TikTokers adding a “creative spin” to food-focused videos, honored Joanne Molinaro (a.k.a. @thekoreanvegan) and Ana Regalado (@saltycocina), among others. TikTok’s change maker creators, advocates and educators who “speak up and speak out,” included Taylor Jones, the Valentine Brothers and Ebony and Denise Nunez (@Team2Momz).

And in the originator category, meant to highlight the creators behind viral trends, the dancers who created the massively popular “Renegade” and “Savage” dances — Jalaiah Harmon and Keara Wilson, respectively — were among the 10 honored in that category.

See the full Discover List below:

Icon Creators

Boman Martinez-Reid, @Bomanizer

Leo Gonzalez, @LeoGonzall

Christina Najjar, @tinx

Challan Trishann, @challxn

Mark Gaetano, @snarkymarky

Christopher Olsen & Ian Paget, @chris & @Ianpaget_

Juliana Olaleye, @flossybaby

Brittany Broski, @Brittany_Broski

Tabitha Brown, @iamtabithabrown

Bella Poarch, @bellapoarch

Innovator Creators

Billy Yue, @8illy

Kyne Santos, @onlinekyne

Devon Rodriguez, @devonrodriguezart

Jasmine Chiswell, @jasminechiswell

Shaquille Edwards, @PiffMarti

Mikayla Nogueira, @mikaylanogueira

Science Akbar, @king.science

Parker Locke, @parkerlocke

Maddi Winter, @maddiwinter

Wisdom Kaye, @Wisdm8

Foodie Creators

Jonathan Kung, @Chefjonkung

Violet Witchel, @Violet.cooks

Ahmad Alzahabi, @Thegoldenbalance

Hajar Larbah, @moribyan

Joanne Molinaro, @thekoreanvegan

Newton Nguyen, @newt

Ana M Regalado, @saltycocina

Gabrielle Williams, @gabby.jaye

Sulhee Jessica Woo, @sulheejessica

Robert Lucas, @thesweetimpact

Changemaker Creators

Jesús Morales, @juixxe

Taylor Jones, @taylorcassidyj

Alexis Nelson, @alexisnikole

Joel Bervell, @joelbervell

Zachary & Patrick Valentine, @valentinebrothers

Ebony & Denise Nunez, @Team2Moms

Shirley Raines, @Beauty2thestreetz

Scarlet May, @Scarlet_may.1

Remi Bader, @remibader

James Jones, @notoriouscree

Originator Creators

Jalaiah Harmon, @jalaiahharmon

Joseph Davidson, @supvano

Antonio Neville, @HeyTonyTV

Tracy Joseph, @Tracy.oj

Ronald Michel, @Rony_boyy

Katherine Florence, @katieflorence

Keara Wilson, @keke.janajah

Wayne Mears, @natures_food

Makayla Did, @makayladid

Antoni Bumba, @antonibumba