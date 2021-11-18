Next Big Thing: TikTok Star Josh Richards on His First Movie Role and What Gen Z Brings to Hollywood

“I think a competitiveness just burns inside of me, like I never was going to let myself fail. I was able to put in the hours that a lot of other kids won’t,” says Josh Richards of his work ethic.

At 19 years old, Toronto-born digital content creator and entrepreneur Josh Richards has already amassed 25.6 million followers on TikTok, 7 million on Instagram and 2.35 million subscribers on YouTube. He’s also founded CrossCheck Studios, a production company, with business partner Michael Gruen and former ICM agent Chris Sawtelle, in partnership with Mark Wahlberg’s Unrealistic Ideas; formed a Gen Z marketing agency called HawkeZ; started Animal Capital, a $15 million venture capital firm focused on backing startups; co-founded caffeinated drink brand Ani Energy; and launched a podcast. Known for his lip-syncing and dance videos — along with video skits made with friends — Richards first gained traction on the musical.ly app (which became TikTok in 2018) at age 14. He signed with a manager three years later.

Recently, it was announced that Richards will executive produce and star in CrossCheck’s first film, Halloween Party, a comedy written by Nick Cion and Annie Harnick. THR spoke with Richards about his rocket-fueled trajectory from social media star to bona fide businessman.

How did you approach Mark Wahlberg about partnering on CrossCheck Studios?

The whole Mark Wahlberg relationship really started off with just a cold email to his partner at Unrealistic Ideas, Archie Gips. Mark Wahlberg has always been an idol of mine, someone that I’ve looked up to since I was a little kid watching his movies. And looking at Mark’s career going from Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch to being a Calvin Klein model and then trying to get into the film industry and really prove himself, because a lot of people doubted him. It’s really, I feel, a close resemblance to what I am going through right now in my career path, coming from the world of social media.

What do Gen Z creators bring to the entertainment industry?

I think the biggest thing about Gen Z is that we’re not scared to ask, and we’re not scared to do. I think that a lot of kids out there today are taking their dreams into their own hands, instead of relying on other people to do it for them, or to kind of hand them a golden platter. With old Hollywood, it’s a lot of people talking to the middleman and going through all this work until nothing ever comes to be because they tossed it around so long. With Gen Z, they just want to get it done.

Josh Richards Tiktok: Courtesy of Subject

Since TikTok and social media apps are so saturated with creators, what do you think it is about you specifically that has generated so much success and so much of a following?

I think it’s a competitiveness that just burns inside of me, like I never was going to let myself fail, it just wasn’t a possibility. And that turned me into someone that had a really strong work ethic. I was able to put in the hours that a lot of other kids won’t.

Why do you think it’s so important to invest in startups in these different sectors (consumer, financial technology or fintech, health, media) via Animal Capital?

With the fund, we’re pretty agnostic. We look at everything across the board. But there’s definitely a couple of companies that I’m super excited about. Saturn is one that’s remodeling the way kids are going to be able to communicate with their classmates in school, and scheduling. I wish I could go back and use this platform because it would have made school 10 times easier. And it definitely helps a lot with kids and their social skills as well.

Have you faced any roadblocks due to your age, or the stigma of being an “influencer”?

Yeah, but I kind of love being the underdog. I think it just adds to the story. And being 18 or 19 when I started angel investing, there were a lot of people that doubted at the beginning. I like to be able to prove people wrong, that’s something that drives me in my life, but I really look at it as a tool.

