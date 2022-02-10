TikTok Dancer Michael Le, Known as JustMaiko, Signs With WME (Exclusive)

Dancer and social media personality Michael Le, best known on TikTok as @justmaiko, has signed with WME.

The creator is one of the most popular TikTokers with 51.5 million followers, beating out Jason Derulo and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson on the most-followed list. One of Le’s most-viewed videos, which features him dancing on an escalator, has drawn more than 250 million views, while other videos he’s created have helped propel the popularity of songs like “Hey Julie” by SuperDuperKyle, “Roxanne” by Arizona Zervas and “Dream Girl” by Ir-Sais.

Le has already been recognized as one of TikTok’s rising stars in spreads published in Vanity Fair and Teen Vogue. The dancer also made a brief cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home as a fan with a cell phone trying to get the attention of Tom Holland’s Peter Parker.

His signing comes on the heels of other TikTok creators, such as Christina Najjar, a.k.a. “Tinx,” joining WME’s digital roster. Other clients include Sissy Sheridan, Addison Rae, Chase Hudson, William White and Taylor Cassidy.

Le continues to be managed by PRJT Z.