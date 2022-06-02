TikTok to Launch Subscription Comedy Docuseries With Pearpop

TikTok is launching a subscription comedy series, hosted by the creator Jericho Mencke, that will stream exclusively on the company’s live video platform.

In the series, Finding Jericho, Mencke will host comedic interviews with a range of characters — including a clown from Craigslist — as he explores broad themes like laughter, hobbies and confidence. The show is produced by Pearpop, the creator content and collaboration platform co-founded by Cole Mason, Spencer Markel and Guy Oseary. Pearpop executives Zack Bernstein and Austin Sokol, as well as Mencke, serve as executive producers.

After the first episode premieres on June 2 at 9 p.m. PT, subsequent episodes of the series will roll out on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 9 p.m. PT from the @Jercho1 and @pearpopofficial TikTok accounts. The entire series, which consists of eight 30-minute episodes, will cost $4.99 to watch, though the first two episodes will be released for free to all TikTok users.

The subscription series comes as TikTok has begun rolling out a monthly subscription tool for select creators with more than 1,000 followers that gives their paying fans perks like subscriber badges, custom emotes and subscriber-only chat. The feature follows similar subscription offerings from social platforms like Instagram and Twitter.

“We’re thrilled to see this milestone of launching our first digital series for Pearpop with TikTok and what it will accomplish for the brand. I’m so excited about this first-of-a-kind comedy docuseries and proud to show the world what Jericho and Pearpop have created together,” Mason, Pearpop’s CEO, said in a statement.