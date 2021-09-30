TikTok to Launch NFT Collection With Lil Nas X, Grimes, Bella Poarch, Brittany Broski and More

TikTok is launching its first NFT collection with top creators and artists like Lil Nas X, Grimes, Bella Poarch, Brittany Broski and more.

The collection will feature six TikTok videos as one-of-one NFTs, as well as a set of limited edition NFTs inspired by major cultural moments from TikTok, the company said. Lil Nas X, in collaboration with the artist Rudy Willingham, will be the first to put his NFT up for sale on Oct. 6.

Other NFTs in the collection include a collaboration between Poarch and Grimes — who made roughly $6 million from selling her own NFTs earlier this year — and Broski (aka “Kombucha girl”) and Grimes. The NFTs will be available on Ethereum and powered by Immutable X, a carbon-neutral trading system.

“As the creator economy continues to grow, we’re continually looking for new and differentiated ways to support our creators. Now, fans can own a moment on TikTok that helped shape the internet while supporting some of their favorite creators,” Nick Tran, TikTok’s global head of marketing, said on Thursday. “We’re excited to see how our community and NFT communities engage with some of the internet’s most beloved cultural milestones.”