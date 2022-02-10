TikTok Stars Noah Beck, Larray to Launch Podcast (Exclusive)

Noah Beck and Larri Merritt, best known as “Larray” on social media, are getting behind the mic to launch a new podcast next week.

Produced and financed by Studio71, Put a Sock In It premieres on Feb. 15 and will feature the duo speaking with an array of guests, giving life advice and playfully bickering with one another about “the randomest things ever,” as Merritt described it to The Hollywood Reporter.

The two will look to carry over their dedicated followings — Beck has 32.3 million followers on TikTok, while Merritt, who appeared on Netflix’s Hype House reality TV show, has 25.5 million — from TikTok and YouTube. They will follow other top digital creators like Emma Chamberlain, Charli and Dixie D’Amelio, Addison Rae and Brittany Tomlinson (a.k.a. Brittany Broski), who have all expanded their presence into audio to reach new and existing audiences.

After Beck and Merritt first began spending more time with one another due to their shared interests in TikTok and YouTube, the two creators realized their differing perspectives on topics as a straight and gay man, respectively, made for a compelling dynamic.

“We’re very different, but at the same time, we’re able to sit down, have conversations that lasts hours and just have fun,” Beck says. “When the podcast is over, we really hang out and do wholesome shit — [we] go hiking, we watch movies together, we work out together. We’re not faking it for the podcast. We just enjoy talking to each other and we’re like, why not? Let’s just film this and have people on.”

Guests on the show will include the musician Iann Dior, TikToker Markell Washington, influencer and Too Hot to Handle contestant Harry Jowsey and even Merritt’s grandmother, Paulette. The hosts are also experimenting with opening up a “hotline” that they will tweet out before recording each episode, giving fans another way to interact with the podcast and its creators.

“I feel like it’ll be refreshing to hear two people genuinely just talking about the most random things and feeling like you have that brotherly best friend bond that a lot of [people in] our generation would love to just sit down and listen to,” Merritt says. “It was a no-brainer for us to start the podcast.”