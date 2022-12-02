TikTok’s “Pasta Queen” Nadia Caterina Munno Signs With CAA

TikTok creator and Italian-born cook Nadia Caterina Munno, known affectionally to her fans as “The Pasta Queen,” has signed with CAA.

Munno got her start on TikTok in the midst of the pandemic, where she endeared herself to viewers with lively cooking videos focused on Italian cuisine and, more specifically, pasta. The creator and chef is originally from Southern Italy, where she comes from a family of pasta and wine makers who were nicknamed the “Macaronis” in Rome.

Today, Munno has more than 2.6 million followers and is known for her catch phrase “just gorgeous,” which she says with flair when revealing her plated dishes. The mother of four has partnered with brands like Williams-Sonoma and Whole Foods and has a line of high-end copper cookware with Ruffoni. Last month, Munno also published her first cookbook with Simon & Schuster’s Gallery Books imprint; during the week of Nov. 27, the book — The Pasta Queen: A Just Gorgeous Cookbook — reached No. 5 on the New York Times best seller list in the advice, how-to and miscellaneous category.

Munno is managed by Bryan O’Connell and David Michael from Lady Moon Entertainment and represented by Ashley Silver from Brecheen, Feldman, Breimer, Silver & Thompson, LLP.