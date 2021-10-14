TikTok Creator and Actress Sissy Sheridan Signs With WME (Exclusive)

TikTok creator and actress Sissy Sheridan has signed with WME for representation in all areas.

Before growing her presence on TikTok, where she has 6 million followers, Sheridan previously appeared in shows like Netflix’s 2018 series Maniac, starring Jonah Hill and Emma Stone. She was also a host for the Nickelodeon web series DIY With Me and has appeared in Disney Channel’s Raven’s Home, a spinoff of the hit series That’s So Raven.

Outside of TV, Sheridan — a formally trained singer and dancer — has also appeared in theater shows and made her debut in the off-Broadway production of Annie Warbucks in 2017.

On TikTok, the 17-year-old frequently posts lip-sync videos and dances — some of which feature other TikTok stars like Charli D’Amelio and Avani Gregg. With WME, Sheridan will look to expand her digital presence, as well as build out her projects in film and TV. She joins a number of other TikTok talent who have signed with the agency, including Addison Rae, Chase Hudson, William White and Taylor Cassidy.