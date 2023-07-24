×
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

Watch Out Twitter and Threads: TikTok Jumps on Text Bandwagon

The ByteDance-owned app unveiled its launch of text-based posts on Monday, adding tools like sound effects and stickers.

The TikTok logo is seen on a mobile device in this photo illustration
The TikTok logo is seen on a mobile device Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Another social giant is getting into the text business.

TikTok is taking on Twitter and Instagram’s Threads with a new feature that lets users add text posts.

“With text posts, we’re expanding the boundaries of content creation for everyone on TikTok, giving the written creativity we’ve seen in comments, captions, and videos a dedicated space to shine,” the company said in announcing the new feature.

TikTok, which has seen explosive growth in the U.S. thanks to its creative tools for short-form videos and extremely effective recommendation algorithm, is attempting to seize on an opening from Elon Musk’s Twitter, which has made a series of strange decisions in recent months since the billionaire acquired the site.

Related Stories

Elon Musk
Business

Elon Musk Says Twitter Will Soon Change Its Brand to "X"

TikTok
Business

Warner Music Unveils TikTok Licensing Deal to Grow Social Media Revenue

Over the weekend Musk announced his intention to rebrand Twitter as “X,” with the Twitter bird logo disappearing Monday morning. Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta Platforms Inc. responded by fast-tracking Threads, a text-based Twitter competitor built off of Instagram. Threads launched earlier this month and has quickly become the first viable competitor to Twitter in the text-based social media space.

Of course TikTok, with its growth and addictive quality, is betting that by integrating text directly into its feeds it can peel off many of Twitter’s users. It is also adding tools that users can use to enhance their text posts, including sound, stickers, and background colors.

TikTok’s text-based challenger comes in a crowded environment. Twitter (er, X?) is still a dominant if declining player, and Threads — which has seen its growth slow — is backed by the Meta juggernaut. Other smaller players like Truth Social seem more content to appeal to niches.

But TikTok, which has both fun entertaining content and people explaining serious subjects could be in position to steal time, particularly if it effectively integrates the text into its main feeds.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad