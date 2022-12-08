TikTok’s The McFarland Family Signs With CAA

The McFarlands, a family of five known for posting comedic videos on TikTok, have signed with CAA for representation in all areas.

Consisting of father Dan, mother Kathy, eldest brother Mitch, middle child Colin and youngest son Dylan, the McFarlands started posting skits to TikTok during the pandemic and soon found their comedic videos racking up millions of views. (Brothers Colin and Dylan had past experience creating content for the now-defunct platform Vine before eventually experimenting with TikTok.)

One of the family’s early viral videos featured the father, Dan, joining two of his sons to dance to The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” song, where choreography to the song had sparked a dance trend on the social platform at the time.

The family is based in Louisville, Kentucky, and have gone on to collaborate with brands like Google, Amazon, The Home Depot, NASCAR and Xbox. The McFarlands also participated in marketing for Netflix’s The Adam Project and interviewed stars Ryan Reynolds and Mark Ruffalo.

Earlier this summer, the family attended VidCon as featured creators and were recently nominated for a YouTube Streamy Award in the comedy category.