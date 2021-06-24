Tubi to Release TikTok “Nostalgia” Special With ’90s, ’00s TV Stars

Nostalgia is having a moment.

Tubi is teaming up with TikTok to release a special next Wednesday that will feature ’90s and ’00s TV stars like Paris Hilton, Joey Lawrence, Marlon Wayans, Fran Drescher and Lacey Chabert.

The hourlong live event will be hosted by TikTok personality Brittany Broski and include trivia and other challenges related to the Fox streaming service’s hit shows like Dawson’s Creek, The Nanny, Friday Night Lights and Degrassi: The Next Generation. Other popular TikTok creators like Suede Brooks, Zach Lugo, Chunkysdead, Tre Clements, Wisdom Kaye and Rodney Lee will also join in the event, which is designed to play into viewers’ nostalgia and connect younger audiences with Tubi’s offerings.

Ahead of the June 30 event, Tubi will continue releasing TikToks with Wayans, Drescher, Hilton, Lawrence and James Van Der Beek as they re-create famous scenes, wear retro fashions inspired by those shows and more.

“Tubi and TikTok, two powerful destinations for younger audiences to discover nostalgic content, make this innovative partnership a perfect home for our live event,” Natalie Bastian, Tubi’s vp marketing, said. “We’ve seen a direct correlation between titles that trend on TikTok and the growth of those titles on Tubi, which serves as the prime viewing platform for TikTok users.”

Tubi was acquired by Fox Corp. in 2020 for $440 million and has about 40 million monthly users. The Tubi/TikTok “Nostalgia” special will go live on TikTok at 5 p.m. PT on June 30.