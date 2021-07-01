TikTok Extends Maximum Video Length to 3 Minutes

TikTok creators will soon get to upload videos up to three minutes — a marked increase from the current one-minute limit that forces creators to speed through recipes or split up storytimes into multiple parts.

“Creators are already well-versed in weaving multi-part stories together on TikTok (we all know the phrase, ‘like and follow for part 3’) but we often hear from creators that they’d love just a little more time to bring their cooking demos, elaborate beauty tutorials, educational lesson plans, and comedic sketches to life with TikTok’s creative tools,” Drew Kirchhoff, TikTok’s product manager, wrote in a Thursday blog post announcing the changes. “With longer videos, creators will have the canvas to create new or expanded types of content on TikTok, with the flexibility of a bit more space.”

The extended video length will become available to all creators globally “over the coming weeks,” Kirchhoff said, though he noted that a few creators have been able to experiment with the format already. Creators will receive a notification on their app once they are able to upload longer videos.

“With all the ways our community has redefined expression in under 60 seconds, we’re excited to see how people continue to entertain and inspire with a few more seconds — and a world of creative possibilities,” Kirchhoff said.