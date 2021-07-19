TikTokers Will Be Ring Announcers at WWE’s SummerSlam

WWE is launching a TikTok-wide search on Monday to find ring announcers for the SummerSlam wrestling event in Las Vegas next month.

TikTok creators can upload their most entertaining videos with the tag #WWEAnnouncerContest, and WWE will select two of the best performers to head to Allegiant Stadium to announce one match each. The remaining matches will be split between the SmackDown and Raw ring announcers, which have included JoJo Offerman and Greg Hamilton.

WWE, which has 11.7 million followers on TikTok, has been building out its relationships with creators on TikTok. Earlier this month, WWE began recruiting for Superstars through the TikTok Resumes program, which allows users to upload videos that act as their resumes and applications. The Superstars search will culminate in a multi-day talent tryout in Las Vegas that will be part of this year’s SummerSlam, WWE said.

“Our engagement on TikTok to date has been incredible and we couldn’t think of a better platform to help us find the next great ring announcer,” Steve Braband, WWE’s vp of digital media, said in a statement.

The pay-per-view event will stream exclusively on Peacock on August 21. The winning TikTok creators who will serve as the ring announcers will be announced on WWE’s TikTok channel on August 16.