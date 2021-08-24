Tilda Swinton to Narrate VR Project Exploring Weight of Mental Illness

Tilda Swinton is narrating a virtual reality experience set to premiere at the 78th Venice International Film Festival in September.

From U.K.-based Anagram Studios and Paris production company Floréal Films, Goliath: Playing With Reality is a 25-minute animated VR experience directed by Barry Gene Murphy and May Abdalla that explores the weight of mental illness and in particular, schizophrenia, through dialogue and symbolic visuals

Swinton will voice the role of Echo, a character who spent years isolating in mental health institutions and now finds connections in multiplayer games. Echo will guide the user through the many different realities that exist within Goliath.

“Goliath is an exploration of the places we choose to feel safe in, and what it means to experience someone else’s reality,” said the directors in a joint statement. “Through the use of VR technology, we immerse users in a world where things aren’t as they seem in an effort to unpack our preconceptions and prejudices around mental health and the shame engendered by psychiatric disorders.”

They added: “Tilda brought an understanding and otherworldly gravitas that lifted the character of Echo and the experience out of the ordinary. We hope her collaboration brings new audiences to the medium and with it, a deeper awareness of the subject matter of Goliath.”

Anagram Studios is known for The Collider and Door in the Dark, and has been previously recognized for achievements in VR at Venice, as well as Tribeca Film Festival.

Goliath will have its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival on Sept. 1, before becoming available in the Oculus Quest store on Sept. 9.