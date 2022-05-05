Tilting Point Partners With Polygon Studios to Expand Into Web3

Free-to-play games publisher Tilting Point has entered a multiyear partnership with Polygon Studios to launch 10 games, with the integration of Web3 blockchain technology, over the next two years.

The first two titles were revealed to be interstellar strategy game Astrokings from Korean developer AN games, which Tilting Point acquired earlier this year; virtual slot game The Walking Dead: Casino Slots, based on the AMC series; and Chess Universe, by Tilting Point’s partner developer Kings of Games.

“It was crucial for us to select an efficient and low-cost platform for developers to build and launch their games while ensuring the highest security and lowest carbon footprint,” said Tilting Point co-CEO and President Samir Agili in a statement. “The Polygon network came highly recommended. Combined with the superb talent and expertise of Polygon Studios, it was the obvious choice.”

Polygon Studios CEO Ryan Wyatt added: “Tilting Point is set to bring a new level of quality to Web3 gaming, accumulated from a decade of building and publishing mobile games. This partnership will help solidify Web3’s place in the gaming industry, and we’re excited to start developing games that champion user ownership and immersive gameplay.”

The integration of Web3 allows players to claim digital ownership of in-game assets such as characters and skins. “We believe that Web3 and the move toward digital ownership will fundamentally impact the games business,” said Agili in a blog post. He explained, “Tilting Point is and has always been about amplifying independent developers’ businesses, their live games and their technology, and we believe that blockchain game development and token economics offer incredible possibilities to radically change how players and gamemakers view their relationships with games, benefitting the players, as well as boosting LTV for developers. We intend to help our partners make the most of this opportunity. Web3 strategy is now one of our core strategic pillars.”

Tilting Point was founded in 2012 and uses a publishing model to help independent developers scale their existing games and launch new games through its own studios or select partners. Games released by the company through this model include SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off and Warhammer: Chaos & Conquest.