The Independent Gamer: Hand-Drawn Photographic Adventure ‘Toem’ Releasing This Month

The Independent Gamer is a curated roundup of news from indie gaming, landing here every other Friday.

Toem Launches This Month on Consoles

Swedish Studio Something We Made announced that its hand-drawn photographic adventure game Toem will launch Sept. 17 on PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam.

The game is set in the landscapes of Scandinavia, with architectural environments as well as high peaks. Players can even travel by bus!

Lost in Random Heads to Consoles

This gothic fairytale action-adventure game is developed by Swedish game studio Zoink and published under EA Originals.

Players will explore the Kingdom of Random and meet its residents as they embark on a journey with Even and her sidekick Dicey to break the curse of Random.

Lost in Random hits PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, Nintendo Switch and PC via Origin and Steam on Sept. 10.

Three Puzzle Games Come to Switch

Developer and publisher Draknek & Friends has released three of its games on Nintendo Switch: the chemical puzzler Sokobond, snowball-making simulator A Good Snowman is Hard to Build, and brain tester Cosmic Express.

The studio was founded by Alan Hazelden in 2013. Its publishing debut, Bonfire Peaks, launches Sept. 30 on Steam.

Retro Platformer ZOMBEEZ: A Killer Queen Remix Launches for Limited Time on PC

From BumbleBear Games, this single-player game in the Killer Queen franchise will be available on PC via Steam until the arcade edition of the title is officially released in 2022.

Pirate-Themed Online Multiplayer Arcade Game Releases on Steam Early Access

From Will Winn Games, which was established out of the Michigan State University Game Development program, Plunder Panic releases on Steam Early Access on Sept. 17.

The game can incorporate up to 12 players, with rival crews battling it out on the rough and tumble seas.

New Studio Raises Funds for Community Sandbox MMORPG

Clockwork Labs is a new, fully remote studio run by Tyler Cloutier and Alessandro Asoni, engineers with credits on games such as Mobile Strike and Game of War.

The company will be focusing on games that encourage social interaction and cooperation and has raised $4.3M in funding to support its first game, a community sandbox MMORPG.