Tonya Mosley’s ‘Truth Be Told’ Podcast Joins APM Studios

The podcasting arm of American Public Media will handle ad sales, marketing and distribution for the show, as well as co-produce a new series with Mosley debuting in 2024.

Tonya Mosley
Tonya Mosley Walid Azami

Tonya Mosley’s Truth Be Told podcast, which explores Black liberation through multiple lenses, has struck a deal with APM Studios that will include the production of a new limited series with Mosley debuting in 2024.

The podcast was originally produced and distributed by KQED before Mosley, an Emmy-winning broadcast journalist and regular interviewer on NPR’s Fresh Air, took the show independent. Now, APM Studios — the podcasting arm of American Public Media — will handle ad sales, marketing and distribution for Truth Be Told.

“Tonya Mosley is one of the most talented hosts in media and we’re beyond excited to work with her at APM Studios,” Joanne Griffith, AMP Studios’ chief content officer, said. “As the industry moves towards telling more nuanced stories of Black America and other people of color, Tonya is already leading the way with ‘Truth Be Told’ and we look forward to building on this together.”

Truth Be Told will return for its fifth season, which explores psychedelics and how they’ve been used to heal people of color suffering from PTSD, on April 13. The latest season will have six episodes releasing on a weekly basis.

Tonya Mosley Truth Be Told
APM Studios

Season four, which released last May, covered the Black body through topics like diet culture, reproductive health and bodily autonomy. Guests included #MeToo founder Tarana Burke, Feed Our Soul founder Adrienne Wilson and chef Kristi Brown, among others.

“As a mission-driven journalist, I am tremendously honored to be in partnership with APM,” Mosley said. “Joanne and her team take seriously the importance of nuanced storytelling that captures the richness and beauty of the Black diaspora and beyond.”

