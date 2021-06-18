Tribeca: ‘Norco’ Wins First Ever Games Award at Festival

Gothic adventure game Norco has won the first ever Tribeca Games Award.

The recognition honors an unreleased video game “for its potential for excellence in art and storytelling through design, artistic mastery and highly immersive worlds.”

Norco hails from developer Geography of Robots and publisher Raw Fury. The game is set in the industrial swamplands and decaying suburbs of South Louisiana, where the player takes on the investigation of a family member’s death.

Video games were added to the official selections for the first time this year, with all chosen projects eligible for the Tribeca Games Award.

Tribeca jury members included Elijah Wood, District 9 director Neil Blomkamp, Tanya DePass, streamer and founder of I Need Diverse Games; Hades art director Jen Zee and former Nintendo of America president Reggie Fils-Aimé.

The advisory board for Tribeca Games, established in late 2020 to steer forward the presence of games at the long-running film festival, includes The Game Awards curator Geoff Keighley, developer Hideo Kojima, Candyman writer and director Nia DaCosta, creative director of Remedy Entertainment Sam Lake, Halo transmedia head Kiki Wolfkill, director Jon Favreau and Electronic Arts co-founder Bing Gordon.

A release date for Norco has not yet been set, but a demo of the game is currently available on PC via Steam.