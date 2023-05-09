Tucker Carlson Says He Will Bring “New Version” of His Fox News Show to Twitter

It appears that Tucker Carlson will not be off the air for long.

In a video posted to his account with the line “we’re back,” Carlson said that he will be bringing “a new version of the show that we have been doing for the past six and a half years to Twitter.”

“We’ll be bringing some other things too, which we will tell you about, but for now we are just grateful to be here,” Carlson added.

Carlson’s website on Tuesday led with the headline “Tucker is back,” with a sign-up so users could get details when they are officially announced. It also included a photo of Carlson — who splits his time between Maine and Florida — wearing a plaid shirt and holding what appears to be a shotgun.

It isn’t clear whether Musk is funding Carlson’s show, though Carlson interviewed Musk just a few weeks ago on his now-canceled Fox News show.

The announcement suggests in no uncertain terms that the Elon Musk-owned social platform will play host to Carlson’s program — or at least a version of it — even as he navigates an exit agreement with Fox News, which is being negotiated by attorney Bryan Freedman.

While the specifics of Carlson’s contract are not public, anchors usually have so-called “pay or play” clauses in their contracts that can see them paid out while keeping them off of competitors’ platforms. It is not immediately clear whether that clause applies in this case.

Fox News parted ways with Carlson just two weeks ago in a stunning move that caught the media business off guard. The specific reason, or reasons, that Carlson was ousted remains unclear, with redacted text messages, ongoing lawsuits and Rupert Murdoch’s whims being among the theories cited by observers.

Assuming Carlson’s show moves forward, Twitter will have a pair of notable video programs on its platform next year. Last week NBCUniversal cut a deal to bring 2024 Olympics coverage to Twitter, including a live show that will be exclusive to the platform.