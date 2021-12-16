Twitch Hires Former Facebook and YouTube Exec to Advocate for Underrepresented Creators

Twitch said Wednesday that Kendra Desrosiers has been appointed global head of strategic programs and culture.

In the role, Desrosiers, a former marketing executive at Meta (formerly Facebook) who lead media partnerships and strategies for a host of media products aimed at empowering artists, will advocate for underrepresented creators and develop programs to highlight their voices, as well as oversee initiatives based on social impact and strengthen Twitch’s reach within colleges and universities.

“Twitch is a pioneer in the creator economy and I’m thrilled to be joining a platform so pivotal in giving creators a voice,” said Desrosiers, whose background in tech also includes an executive role at YouTube in which she worked toward empowering multicultural and LGBTQ storytellers.

“I’m excited to partner with Twitch’s creator community to understand their challenges, celebrate their successes, create new opportunities, and champion diverse voices on the platform as Twitch enters its next chapter.”

She will report to Constance Knight, vp of global creators, who was hired earlier this year and previously worked at Instagram in overseeing the curation of short-form video content.

“Twitch is a rich community of diverse content creators, and nothing is more important to us than ensuring that all creators can succeed on our service,” said Knight. “Kendra has extensive experience developing inclusive programs for creators, and her knowledge will be a tremendous asset to our team as we work to ensure that Twitch continues to be the best place to create.”

The Amazon-owned live-streaming company hired its first head of diversity and inclusion in 2018 with the appointment of Katrina Jones, a former Vimeo exec. Since then, Twitch has addressed its hateful conduct and harassment policy following concerns against the safety of creators and users.

Last year, former Microsoft exec Angela Hession was hired as global vp of trust and safety.