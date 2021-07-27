Twitch Hires Instagram’s Constance Knight as VP Global Creators

Twitch has tapped Instagram’s Constance Knight to become the live streaming platform’s vice president of global creators, the company said on Tuesday.

Knight, who started her new role at Twitch on Monday, was most recently Instagram’s global head of video curation, where she was focused on short-form content. Prior to joining Instagram, Knight spent over nine years at YouTube, leading content programs and partnerships for YouTube’s creator communities.

At Twitch, Knight will be focused on supporting diverse creators on the platform, the company said.

“Twitch is purpose built to build passionate and engaged communities, and I am so thrilled to join a service that places such importance on supporting creators,” Knight said in a statement. “The future of entertainment is creator-driven, and I’m excited to play a role in supporting these creative professionals as they work to further their careers on Twitch and take us into the next generation of content.”

“Creators are the heart and soul of Twitch, and as we continue to see more people finding their community on Twitch, now is the perfect time to add more support for global creators to our internal team,” Michael Aragon, Twitch’s chief content officer, added. “Constance is an experienced and passionate leader who brings a wealth of knowledge from across the streaming industry. Her perspective will be invaluable in helping Twitch, and its creators grow and thrive.”

Twitch has over 30 million daily active users, with over 7 million streamers going live every month. In 2017, the Amazon-owned company launched an affiliate program to help eligible creators monetize their channels.