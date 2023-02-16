Twitch Streamer Kai Cenat Signs With UTA

Kai Cenat, a leading Twitch star and YouTube creator, has signed with UTA for representation in all areas.

Based in Atlanta, Cenat has collaborated with major artists like Drake, 21 Savage, Lil Uzi Vert and Lil Baby. On Twitch, the streamer has 4.4 million followers and currently has the most paying subscribers on the platform, according to the analytics platform Streams Chart.

Cenat — who was named streamer of the year at the 2022 Webby Awards — is a member of the collective Any Means Possible (AMP) alongside the creators known as Agent 00, Fanum, Duke Dennis, ImDavisss and ChrisNxtDoor.

He got his start on YouTube in 2018, becoming known for his prank “ding dong ditch” videos, before joining Twitch in 2021 as a variety streamer playing games like Grand Theft Auto and Fortnite. Cenat has also ventured into music, releasing the single “Bustdown Rollie Avalanche” last year with the rapper NLE Choppa.

Earlier this month, Cenat began a 30-day marathon to live stream himself for 24 hours until March 2. On the first day of the marathon, Cenat’s stream garnered 6.4 million unique viewers who watch 683 million minutes, while his channel has accounted for 2.5 percent of all hours watched globally on Twitch in the past two weeks, according to UTA.

At UTA, the 21-year-old Cenat will join other top streamers like Valkyrae (Rachell “Rae” Hofstetter), Pokimane (Imane Anys), Scump (Seth Abner) and Swagg (Kris Lamberson).

He continues to be represented by John Nelson at LFM Management.