Twitch Launches New Safety Feature for Creators Amid Harassment Concerns

Twitch on Wednesday launched a new feature for creators: phone-verified chat, aimed at improving security measures.

The updated tool, currently available on the dashboard, gives creators and moderators control over who can participate in the chat by allowing them to require users verify phone numbers or email addresses before entering.

Verification requirements can be customized via the settings tab to meet specific channel needs.

“Hate and harassment of any kind is unacceptable and prohibited on Twitch, whether it’s an offensive message, malicious follows, or the egregious ‘hate raid’ attacks that have targeted marginalized creators over the past months,” said the livestreaming company in a statement via its blog post. “Curbing this type of behavior is, and will continue to be, a top priority for us.”

In 2020, multiple people came forward on social media with stories of mistreatment in the game industry, which culminated in a “Twitch blackout” — where certain livestreamers refused to stream for a certain period of time in solidarity with those who raised concerns.

Last November, former Microsoft executive Angela Hession was hired at Twitch to lead global trust and safety, overseeing community policies to ensure inclusivity. A month later, Twitch introduced a new hateful conduct and harassment policy, putting emphasis on the impact of words and actions. In April, the platform further outlined a policy to address severe misconduct that happens offline.

“We’ve spent many months building, testing and refining this tool, and while this is far from the last update on our roadmap to improve Creator safety, we’re optimistic about the impact it can have in making a safer Twitch,” said the company on its blog.