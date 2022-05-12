Rich Paul’s Klutch Sports Expands to Gaming As UTA Signs Twitch Streamer FaZe Swagg (Exclusive)

Twitch streamer, esports athlete and content creator Kris Lamberson (FaZe Swagg) has jointly signed with UTA and Rich Paul of Klutch Sports Group.

Lamberson, who began gaming full time while recovering from a shoulder injury in college, is known for his Call of Duty and Warzone player tutorials and highlights on Twitch and YouTube, where he has over 4 million followers combined.

He joined gaming and lifestyle organization FaZe Clan in 2020, and was nominated for Streamer of the Year at the 2020 Esports Awards. Along with five other FaZe members, Lamberson appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated in June of 2021 — marking the first time a gaming organization had done so.

“FaZe Swagg is a leading esports athlete and content creator who is a trailblazer in the gaming industry,” said Paul. “We are thrilled to be representing him with UTA.” Lamberson is the first gamer to be signed to the Klutch agency, which Paul co-founded with LeBron James in 2012.

“This is truly a defining milestone in my career, to be the first gamer to be represented by Klutch Sports Group, and to sign with UTA,” said FaZe Swagg, who in 2021 was named among Forbes ’30 under 30′ list in the gaming section. “My lifetime passion has always been at the intersection of sports, entertainment and gaming, and I’m committed more than ever to bring the best content to my fans who have been with me since day one.”

Among Lamberson’s brand work, he has partnered with Beats by Dre, Nissan, Postmates and Nesquick, as well as been featured in FaZe campaigns with McDonalds, DC Comics, Doritos and more. On the merchandizing front, Lamberson has released three Nuke Squad lines of hoodies, sweatpants and more. Elsewhere, Lamberson has hosted Warzone summer tournaments.

As an advocate for diversity and inclusion, Lamberson encourages fellow Black gamers to join the gaming space.

Lamberson is represented by managers Darren Yan and Vera Salamone at FaZe Clan.