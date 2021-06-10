Twitch Streamer Kyedae Signs With Range Media Partners (Exclusive)

Twitch streamer and content creator Kyedae has signed with Range Media Partners, a management firm and brand development company.

At just 19-years-old, the Japanese-Canadian gaming personality has over 549,000 followers on Twitch, where she is known for streaming Riot Games’ tactical shooter Valorant. Her YouTube channel features Valorant gameplay as well as variety streams.

“Whether it’s with her fans or her fellow creators, Kyedae has the incredible ability to create a supportive and vibrant community wherever she is,” said Range Media’s Kai Gayoso. “She is an outspoken advocate for more women in gaming and we are thrilled to be working with such a positive and powerful force.”

In April of this year, Kyedae joined the talent roster of gaming organization 100 Thieves, in order to expand her reach with marketing and content creation resources. As the organization’s youngest creator, she is looking to elevate other women in the gaming industry.

Range Media Partners was founded in 2020 by a collective of entertainment industry veterans including Dave Bugliari, Mackenzie Condon Roussos, Rich Cook, Michael Cooper, Susie Fox, Matt Graham, Sandra Kang, Rachel Kropa, Chelsea McKinnies, Peter Micelli, Mick Sullivan, Byron Wetzel, and Jack Whigham.

In addition to gaming, film, TV and music, its clients include literary names and activists.

Kyedae is repped by UTA and Ryan Fairchild at Brooks Pierce.