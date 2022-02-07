Twitch Streamer Myth Signs With Gaming Firm Loaded (Exclusive)

Gaming management firm Loaded has signed Twitch variety streamer and professional Fortnite Battle Royale player Ali “Myth” Kabbani to its talent roster.

Under the agreement, Loaded will assist Myth, a 22-year-old Syrian-American gamer, in creating new content and partnership opportunities to grow his brand, which is mainly focused on first person shooter games.

Myth burst onto the gaming scene on YouTube in 2013 and launched his Twitch channel in 2016, where he has now amassed 7.4 million followers on the Amazon-owned platform. As a competitive Fortnite player, Myth served as captain of Team SoloMid in 2018 and participated in Ninja’s (Tyler Blevins) Vegas Tournament that same year. He also played Valorant during the Twitch Rivals series.

“Throughout working in this industry I’ve always seen how Loaded has managed their relationships with the people they work with,” Myth tells The Hollywood Reporter as a reason for pursuing the signing. “I went to the Fortnite World Cup and I was there with a lot of talent that was managed by Loaded, and I just really appreciated the personal touch and personal relationship that they always had and made with their talent. Seeing that was something I liked, and it’s what drew me to wanting to sign with them, honestly.”

He describes gaming as almost a personality trait; something he’s always been doing since 2 or 3 years old when he would play original classics on the Xbox and Playstation One. He started watching YouTubers such as SeaNanners play games like Call of Duty at around 11 years old, and then began making videos at that time, as well as trying gaming reviews, unboxings and more — “I basically tried doing it all.”

In middle school, Myth picked up streaming and played a game called Paragon, which earned him an audience of “like 70 viewers,” he recalls, noting that he decided upon a gaming career around that time.

These days, Myth tries his best to have a really good time with “a high focus on dominating” in the games that he’s playing. “Mentality is something that I’m always talking about on stream, and being positive but still having that little bit of edge to you.” This year he’ll be working on content that is familiar to him — first person shooter games — but done in a little bit of a different way.

Myth cites streamers in Austin such as Nmplol and Malena as people who are making interesting content, some of it IRL (in real life) focused. “Part of me really wants to bring that flair and personality to FPS gaming, because I think there’s such a large opportunity for it,” Myth tells THR.

As for his biggest challenge in gaming these days — it’s himself; simply pursuing projects he wants to do. “I don’t think there’s really anything stopping me besides me just doing it,” Myth says, noting that signing with Loaded is one of those steps forward.

“We have been fans of Myth for years now and are ecstatic to be able to work alongside him to build upon his already successful gaming career,” said Bridget Davidson of Loaded. “Between his fun and dynamic personality, and his skill and love of games, Myth is always a joy to watch – whether he’s queuing up for a match or hanging out with his fellow creator friends. We look forward to helping him continue to evolve his content, grow his community, and focus on projects he’s deeply passionate about.”

Loaded’s additional clients include CouRage, Sydney “Sydeon” Parker, Shroud, DrLupo and AnnMunition. The company is based in Santa Monica, with teams across the country.