Twitch Streamers ImperialHal, Hiko, Maximum and More Sign With UTA (Exclusive)

United Talent Agency revealed Wednesday that it has signed a slew of Twitch streamers, among them Apex Legends personality Phillip “ImperialHal” Dosen; 100 Thieves Valorant team captain Spencer “Hiko” Martin; Arthur Maxwell Smith (“Maximum”), leader of World of Warcraft guild Limit; and Brazil-based lifestyle content producer LOUD Esports.

The signings are part of the agency’s push over the last six months to beef up its gaming division, with 25 esports content creators, professional players and gaming organizations added to its talent roster.

Included in the new slate are players of Call of Duty, Fortnite, Genshin Impact, League of Legends, The Sims, Rocket League and more, such as SuperEvan, Destroy, Methodz, AntonyChenn, Tuonto, Sommerset and Chica.

The agency’s esports department also added mobile game developer and third-party publisher Garena, which is based in China and known for the battle royale game Free Fire.

Among UTA’s top gaming clients are NicMercs, Pokimane, FaZe Clan, Valkyrae and chess streamer Hikaru Nakamura. The agency represents game creators including Ed Boon (Mortal Kombat), Playdead (Limbo, Inside), Moon Studios (Ori and the Will of the Wisps) and Glen Schofield (Dead Space franchise, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3)