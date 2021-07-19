Twitch Taps Christine Weber as Chief Technology Officer

Twitch has named Christine Weber as its new chief technology officer.

In the new position, Weber will work alongside the leadership team to drive innovation in the area of engineering.

“I’m beyond thrilled to join the incredible Twitch team as chief technology officer and help drive the industry-leading innovation and solutions our community expects from Twitch,” said Weber in a statement. “I look forward to working alongside the leadership team and among our fantastic team members to continue to make Twitch the best place to live stream and grow as a creator.”

Weber’s background includes working as chief technology officer for Liberty Latin America, where she drove technology solutions including product development and network performance.

Weber is also a 20 year veteran of EchoStar Technologies and SlingTV, where she served as senior vp of OTT Engineering.