Twitter’s New CEO Parag Agrawal Received $30M Pay Package in 2021

CEO Parag Agrawal received a compensation package worth more than $30.3 million in 2021, tied to his promotion to the company’s top job.

Agrawal succeeded Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey late last year. Dorsey remained on Twitter’s board of directors after Agrawal’s promotion, but will leave when his term ends this year. Dorsey was paid a total of $1.40 in 2021, a reference to Twitter’s original 140 character limitation.

While Agrawal’s pay package was substantial, it paled in comparison to many other executives in the sector. On Friday morning, Amazon disclosed that Andy Jassy, who like Agrawal took over a company from a famous founder, had a compensation package worth $212 million in 2021, while Apple CEO Tim Cook had a $98 million pay package. Meanwhile, Discovery CEO David Zaslav earned $246 million, and Endeavor CEO earned more than $300 million.

Agrawal’s compensation included a $623,000 salary, a $600,000 bonus, and $29 million in stock awards tied to his promotion to CEO. Twitter also paid for security services for Agrawal, totaling $64,000.