TwitterDown: Users Take Aim at Elon Musk Amid Major Platform Outages

experienced major outages in the U.S. and other parts of the world Wednesday, leading the hashtag #TwitterDown to pop up in numerous posts about the setbacks.

Media brands, journalists and Hollywood figures were among those taking shots at Elon Musk amid these issues, which included users having trouble with the login process, particularly on the desktop version. Musk made headlines for spearheading mass Twitter layoffs last month, not long after closing his $44 billion dollar acquisition of the company.

When one user tweeted Wednesday, “Can anyone see this or is Twitter broken,” Musk himself weighed in with, “Works for me.”

Others were a bit more negative about the user experience that day and shared frustrations about the glitches. “Dipshit Arrogant Egomaniac Narcissist Musk fucked the pooch?” wrote Teen Mom executive producer Morgan J. Freeman.

Among the journalists to weigh in was CBS News personality John Dickerson, who tweeted, “As a madman shakes, a dead geranium.” Additionally, PoliticusUSA’s Sarah Reese Jones shared screenshots of the error messages she received and added the note, “Everything’s fine. Nobody needed those engineers.”

Some media brands joined the growing narrative of users contemplating a Twitter exit, including the official account for the NHL’s Anaheim Ducks, with the lighthearted post, “40 minutes to puck drop and we’re frantically trying to remember the password to our Myspace account.”

Thomas Cunningham, who has worked as a supervising producer for Live PD, addressed Musk’s much-debated plans to charge users for the platform. He wrote, “I got logged out of Twitter on my laptop and now I can’t log back in. I’m supposed to pay for this shoddy trainwreck??”