Twitter Reinstates Accounts From Kathy Griffin, Jordan Peterson

has reinstated the accounts belonging to Kathy Griffin, Jordan Peterson and the conservative satire site The Babylon Bee, Elon Musk said on Friday.

Griffin had been permanently suspended from the social platform earlier this month for changing her account name to “Elon Musk,” matching Musk’s profile picture and sending out tweets making fun of the new Twitter owner.

Both Peterson and The Babylon Bee had been suspended under Twitter’s old leadership earlier this year for violating the company’s hateful conduct policies for tweets that targeted trans individuals.

In a tweet shared on Friday, Musk announced the three accounts had been reinstated — with misspellings for two of the names — but that a decision on whether to bring back Donald Trump’s account had “not yet been made.” The mercurial executive also said Twitter’s policy would demonetize and not boost “negative/hate tweets” as part of the company’s “freedom of speech, but not freedom of reach” policy.

It’s not immediately clear how Twitter decided to reinstate the three accounts. In late October, Musk said he would convene a content moderation council with “widely diverse viewpoints” to determine policy changes at Twitter regarding account reinstatements and content decisions, but no updates have been shared on whether this council was formed.