Twitter Taps NBCUniversal’s Maggie McLean Suniewick as VP Partnerships

has hired NBCUniversal executive Maggie McLean Suniewick for the newly created role of vp partnerships, the company said on Thursday.

Suniewick was most recently the president of distribution and business development at NBCU, where she negotiated deals with companies like Roku, Amazon, Google, Apple, Snap and Twitter. Reporting up to Twitter CFO Ned Segal, Suniewick will oversee Twitter’s combined partnerships group, which includes the global content partnerships team, led by T.J. Adeshola, as well as the developer platform and business development teams.

“I’ve worked with Twitter for years and have always been a huge fan of the product, the people and the potential of the service. I am thrilled to be joining at this important time to continue the work of the team building meaningful partnerships globally,” Suniewick said in a statement.

The executive’s hiring comes during a transition period for Twitter as it awaits the finalization of Elon Musk’s $44 billion acquisition. As of late, the Tesla CEO has stalled the transaction over concerns about spam bots and fake accounts on the social media platform, though Twitter recently provided Musk with internal data regarding such accounts. As the deal remains in flux, Twitter has instituted a partial hiring freeze except for “business critical” roles, a Twitter spokesperson said at the time, and the company’s stock price has dropped by more than 5 percent in the past month.

Suniewick appears to fall within the “business critical” exception, as she will have the highest ranking partnerships position.

“Maggie has deep industry experience and relationships which she will leverage to drive impact for our partners,” Segal said. “There’s so much more we can do to improve the timeline with incredible content, to drive usage of our developer platform, and to deepen our work with technology, media, sports and entertainment partners.”