Twitter Shares Jump After Report That Elon Musk Will Complete His Takeover of the Company

Shares of soared 13 percent Tuesday after reports that Elon Musk would go through with his takeover of the company on the originally agreed-upon terms.

Bloomberg first reported that Musk sent a letter to Twitter offering to buy the social media company for $44 billion, or $54.20 a share, the original share price Musk agreed to in April. Though Musk signed a contract agreeing to those terms, the billionaire later tried to back out of the deal, citing an unaccounted for number of spam accounts on the platform, among other matters.

This led to a lawsuit between Twitter and Musk, in which the social media company sued to enforce the original terms of the deal. The case, based in the Delaware Court of Chancery, is scheduled to begin a five-day trial, starting Oct. 17. However, if the letter pans out, this would likely put an end to the suit.

Shareholders voted in September to approval the sale of the company to Musk.

Twitter’s stock was briefly halted Tuesday on the report of Musk’s letter. After surging 13 percent, the stock reached $47.93, higher than it has closed at in several months, but still below Musk’s takeover price.

Still, agreeing to the original terms of the deal would save Musk from the troubles and costs of a trial, Wedbush analyst Dan Ives wrote Tuesday, adding that he sees “minimal regulatory risk” in the deal.

“This is a clear sign that Musk recognized heading into Delaware Court that the chances of winning vs. Twitter board was highly unlikely and this $44 billion deal was going to be completed one way or another. Being forced to do the deal after a long and ugly court battle in Delaware was not an ideal scenario and instead accepting this path and moving forward with the deal will save a massive legal headache,” Ives wrote.