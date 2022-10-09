Kanye West Tweet Taken Down for Violating Twitter Rules

took down one of Kanye “Ye” West’s tweets for violating its rules, the same day Meta confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that his Instagram account has been restricted for violating the platform’s policies.

In a tweet on Saturday night, West wrote that he was going to go “death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE.”

“I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE,” he wrote. “The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.”

After an hour of being up and tens of thousands of engagements, the tweet no longer appears on the rapper’s Twitter. In its place, there’s a notice from Twitter that reads, “This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules.”

West returned to Twitter on Friday after a lengthy hiatus, where he almost immediately called out Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg, saying, “How you gone kick me off instagram.” He was quickly welcomed back to Twitter by Elon Musk, who confirmed his plans to buy Twitter. “Welcome back to Twitter, my friend,” Musk replied to West’s tweet about Zuckerberg.

The rapper’s Instagram account was restricted after he posted an exchange allegedly between him and Diddy, in which users criticized West for using language that seemed anti-Semitic. The post has since been deleted.

West’s first Twitter post since 2020 came on Oct. 7, in which he posted a photo in a warehouse of a black cap that reads “2024.”

He also posted questions, like, “Who you think created cancel culture?” as well as tweets supporting Iranian youth. He wrote, “Iranian youth are leading a revolution against 44 years of dictatorship. The world needs to support them and honor their courage.”