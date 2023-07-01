Twitter Introduces “Temporary Limits” for the Number of Tweets Users Can See Daily

Elon Musk announced on Saturday that will now have “temporary limits” on how many tweets users can see a day. The new change comes after thousands of users reported problems on their respective accounts that alerted them their “rate limit exceeded.”

Verified users, who subscribe to Twitter Blue, will be limited to viewing 6,000 tweets per day, while unverified accounts can only see 600 tweets a day. For new, unverified accounts, the number is even lower, at 300 tweets a day. However, it is unclear what’s considered a “new” account.

Musk followed up his original tweet that announced the news with an update that rate limits will soon increase to 8,000 for verified users, 800 for unverified users and 400 for new, unverified users. The tweet limit is meant “to address extreme levels of data scraping & system manipulation,” according to the Tesla and SpaceX CEO.

The change follows Twitter’s Friday news that there was now a “temporary emergency measure” that no longer allowed people to access the social media platform unless they were logged into an account. “We were getting data pillaged so much that it was degrading service for normal users,” Musk tweeted.

He elaborated on the measure in a separate tweet, writing, “Several hundred organizations (maybe more) were scraping Twitter data extremely aggressively, to the point where it was affecting the real user experience.” Adding, “What should we do to stop that? I’m open to ideas.” It’s unclear how long both of these temporary measures will last.

In May, Musk announced that Linda Yaccarino would be taking over as the social media platform’s CEO, while he would “transition to being exec chair & CTO, overseeing product, software & sysops.” Yaccarino “will focus primarily on business operations, while I focus on product design & new technology,” Musk tweeted. “Looking forward to working with Linda to transform this platform into X, the everything app.”