Ubisoft Unveils ‘Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora’ First Look Trailer at E3

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
During the all-virtual E3 on Saturday, Ubisoft debuted a first look at Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, a first-person action-adventure game.
The game is described by the French video game company as a standalone story in the familiar Avatar universe in which users “play as a Na’vi and embark on a journey across the Western Frontier, a never-before-seen part of Pandora. Explore a living and reactive world inhabited by unique creatures and new characters, and push back the formidable RDA forces that threaten it.”
The title is developed by Ubisoft studio Massive Entertainment, based in Sweden, in collaboration with Disney and Lightstorm Entertainment.
In the below trailer, some of the lush regions of Pandora are revealed along with an array of Avatar fauna, leading up to a glimpse of the Resources Development Administration facility and its military equipment.
Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora arrives on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Amazon Luna and Google Stadia in 2022.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day