Ubisoft Unveils ‘Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora’ First Look Trailer at E3

During the all-virtual E3 on Saturday, Ubisoft debuted a first look at Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, a first-person action-adventure game.

The game is described by the French video game company as a standalone story in the familiar Avatar universe in which users “play as a Na’vi and embark on a journey across the Western Frontier, a never-before-seen part of Pandora. Explore a living and reactive world inhabited by unique creatures and new characters, and push back the formidable RDA forces that threaten it.”

The title is developed by Ubisoft studio Massive Entertainment, based in Sweden, in collaboration with Disney and Lightstorm Entertainment.

In the below trailer, some of the lush regions of Pandora are revealed along with an array of Avatar fauna, leading up to a glimpse of the Resources Development Administration facility and its military equipment.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora arrives on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Amazon Luna and Google Stadia in 2022.