How a Ukrainian Game Developer in Kyiv Maintains Optimism Amid Oppression

“It’s surprisingly calm around us.”

These words come from game developer Alex Molodkin, who is sheltering in his apartment hallway in Kyiv amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. He attributes the calmness to the fact that there haven’t been any explosions right near him.

“People are still avoiding panic and besides our government is great at keeping the panic at bay,” says Molodkin. He is speaking to The Hollywood Reporter via Zoom on his phone, while his laptop is safely stored away in an evacuation bag.

The game developer, 27, is currently with his partner Tay Kuznetsova, an artist and animator; and his mother and grandmother. They are all dealing with the circumstances as best they can, he explains. “We still have food and we can still get out to some stores and get some additional supplies of medicine and food as well, it’s manageable.” He adds that they are trying to be aware of all the information regarding warfare and listening to president Volodymyr Zelensky’s speeches every day. The most weighted words Molodkin uses to describe his situation are that it’s “rather inconvenient.”

The first week of the invasion was just scrolling through the news, Molodkin goes on to say. He was born in Kyiv and has friends and relatives all over Ukraine. “You just want to keep in touch with everyone in case anything happens,” he says, matter-of-factly. The second week was a bit easier as he got accustomed to the whole situation and found some relaxation in other activities, he adds. He’s started reading manga, for example, but “it’s hard to focus on something for a long period of time.”

Molodkin and his family sleep in shifts “because someone has to always be awake in case an air danger alert happens or some other important news, so one person at least stays awake and is always ready to wake everyone else up.” But the alerts happen “almost all the time,” he says. “If we reacted to every single one, we would just have no sleep at all.” So it’s about “analyzing” each alert for the potential risk it could bring.

With his partner, Molodkin formed independent games outfit Weasel Token in 2016. The company, which has worked on mobile games including puzzle experience Vitrail, is currently in development on a 2D adventure called Puzzles for Clef, which will release on Steam. Molodkin describes the project as a “peaceful exploration game” where players solve various tasks given as part of a global treasure hunt. “It’s all very peaceful and risk-free, so we just wanted to create this kind of experience for people to soothe their minds and to have some shelter from all the outside violence,” he says.

Molodkin’s interest in games started when he was a toddler, and grew when he got on the Internet at age 6. “I’ve always been fond of ways to entertain your brain and puzzle games are naturally a great way to do it because they’re just so variable in terms of the experience they might give you and all the brain teasers they could provide.” He also likes the idea of there being a specific solution to pursue, because while many game genres focus on freedom of solving tasks, he says it’s great when there’s a concrete goal to achieve.

Work on Puzzles for Clef is on hold now due to the current circumstances. “No one prepares you to be in war in 21st century,” says Molodkin. “It’s just very oppressive.” He adds that he tries to remain optimistic and that he believes in Ukraine’s armed forces. “We know that we can achieve victory and that’s a very widespread opinion over here, but still it’s not exactly an atmosphere that produces working efficiency.”

‘Puzzles for Clef’ Courtesy of Weasel Token/Freedom Games

Molodkin explains that video games are a “popular line of career” in Ukraine, especially the production of mobile games, but most people try to pursue work at studios rather than form independent companies due to the difficulty in the modern environment of game development. He goes on to say that the Ukrainian game industry was quite interconnected with Russian and Belarus communities, “but of course I’m pretty sure that even after war ends, we’ll be a lot more isolated.”

And while Molodkin has been able to connect with other game developers in Kyiv, he says most have now relocated to the western part of Ukraine. For Molodkin, the plan is to stay for the time being due to logistics: “Plus it’s a matter of principle, honestly, because we just don’t want to leave until we absolutely have to. When someone invades your country, you don’t really feel like running until you absolutely have to.”

For those looking to support the Ukrainian people, Molodkin points to the Come Back Alive foundation and the National Bank of Ukraine’s account to support the Armed Forces.

Before parting ways on the call, Molodkin shared that he wanted to address the gamers who might read this interview, as that’s the community he’s most familiar with.

“I just want to say that game developers are usually wonderful people who want to enrich people’s worlds and to help their players get through some harsh experiences,” Molodkin said. “It would be great in this kind of situation where Ukrainian developers are suffering through this harsh time as well, if gamers could pay a bit more attention or donate to some charities, even simply sharing stuff from Ukrainian studios helps a lot. Hopefully any kind of attention wouldn’t be too much to ask for and would still help us a lot.”

It’s not too much to ask for. But maybe it is not enough.