Underscore Talent Signs Leading ‘Call of Duty,‘ ’Valorant’ Players to Gaming Division

Underscore Talent has picked up a group of leading esports players and gaming content creators, including those who specialize in games like Call of Duty, Valorant, Dota and Apex Legends.

The esports players joining Underscore’s gaming roster includes Sam “s0m” Oh, a 20-year-old Valorant player who competes for the NRG esports organization; Anthony “Shotzzy” Cuevas-Castro, a former Halo world champion who now plays for OpTic Gaming’s Call of Duty franchise team in Texas; Artour “Arteezy” Babaev, a top Dota player for Canada’s Shopify Rebellion; and Shivam “ShivFPS” Patel, an Apex Legends gamer with the Luminosity Gaming.

Other players now represented by Underscore compete or otherwise create content related to titles like Super Smash Bros. and Smash Ultimate, as well as the Call of Duty sequel Warzone.

The gamers will join members of the anime-focused Trash Taste podcast and YouTube channel, hosted by Connor “CDawgVA” Colquhoun, Garnt “Gigguk” Maneetapho and Joey “The Anime Man” Bizinger. Trash Taste continues to be represented by GeeXPlus.

Underscore first launched its gaming division in the summer of 2021 with top streamers like Swagg, CodeMiko, Aydan, H3CZ and Scump. The division is led by Underscore partners Daniel Kang and Bill Kenney.

