Underscore Talent Adds Photographer Jordan Matter, YouTuber Stephen Sharer and More to Digital Roster

Management firm Underscore Talent has added a slew of upcoming digital talent to its roster, including photographer Jordan Matter; YouTubers Stephen Sharer, Matt Yoakum (a.k.a. Matt Slays) and Rebecca Zamolo; and TikTok creator Zach Jelks.

The digital creators are joined by fitness influencer Ashley Nocera, model Erika Costell, home chef Gustavo Figueroa (a.k.a. El Guzii on YouTube), gamer Ryan Phillips (a.k.a. TewTiy), beauty influencer Rachel Levin, the lifestyle creators known as Ant and Ana on YouTube and TikTok creator Isaiah Garza.

The newly signed creators on Underscore Talent’s digital roster, each of whom have followers in the millions across platforms, span a wide number of genres, including culinary content, prank videos and lifestyle vlogs.

“We’re not trying to build scale necessarily across a certain subset of creators. We believe that we want to work with the best in class at their particular craft, and it doesn’t matter what platform they’re on,” Dan Weinstein, the co-founder of Underscore Talent, told The Hollywood Reporter. “If they have the ability to communicate and cultivate meaningful audience at a meaningful level of scale, we feel like we have the expertise to help them navigate this world, regardless of genre, and build real value for themselves.”

In June, Underscore — which formed at the beginning of this year — also launched a gaming division with talent like Swagg, CodeMiko, Aydan, H3CZ and Scump.