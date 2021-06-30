Underscore Talent Launches Gaming Division With FaZe Clan, OpTic Talent in Roster (Exclusive)

Underscore Talent has launched a gaming division with esports and gaming stars like Swagg, CodeMiko, Aydan, H3CZ and Scump signed to its roster.

The division is led by Daniel Kang, who joined Underscore after nearly five years at UTA, and Bill Kenney, who founded the esports consultancy firm WK Advisory Group before joining Underscore. Kang and Kenney will help creators repurpose their content for other platforms and expand their revenue streams, such as through Hector “H3CZ” Rodriguez’s Origin Stories gaming talk show and brand deals like Scump’s partnership with Oakley and CodeMiko’s with Mavix, a gaming chair company.

“Our goal and our main priorities are to always put our talent first,” Kang said. “We are establishing a space here for creative freedom where our clients can utilize their abilities beyond what they’ve already accomplished while continuing to strengthen their fanbase.”

Kenney added that the gaming and talent management landscape feels “wide open with potential.”

“As I’ve watched the industry evolve throughout the years into what it’s become today, we at Underscore believe that it’s important to help clients create ancillary businesses around their brand while staying true to our core roots of talent management” Kenney said. “There are so many opportunities that we can achieve for our current and future clients that didn’t seem possible that long ago.”

Underscore Talent was formed in January by the founders of Studio71, Michael Green, Reza Izad and Dan Weinstein. Other digital creators signed with Underscore include YouTubers like the LaBrant Family, the Royalty Family, Alex Wassabi and Jon Cozart.