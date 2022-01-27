Underscore Talent Signs ‘Hype House’ Member Vinnie Hacker, Adds 3 Managers (Exclusive)

Vinnie Hacker, a TikTok creator who recently appeared in Netflix’s Hype House reality series, has signed with the management firm Underscore Talent.

The creator is following his manager Nick Schlegel, who recently joined Underscore as a manager after nearly two years at TalentX Entertainment. Along with Schlegel, Underscore has brought on Amanda Marzolf — formerly a partner at A3 and the CEO of Arc Talent Management — as a partner and Susan Lee — formerly the the director of brand partnerships at UTA’s Digital Brand Architects — as a manager.

With the three hires, Underscore has also added clients like TikTok creators McKenzi Brooke and Reif Harrison (signed by Lee and Nadi Filsoof), TikTok food creators H Woo Lee and Owen Han (managed by Schlegel) and fashion and lifestyle YouTuber Karen Yeung (managed by Marzolf).

Amanda Marzolf, Nick Schlegel and Susan Lee Courtesy of Underscore Talent (2); Angela Taylor

Underscore was formed in 2021 by Michael Green, Reza Izad and Dan Weinstein, the co-founders of Studio71. Last summer, the management company launched a gaming division and brought on talent like Swagg, CodeMiko, Aydan, H3CZ and Scump.

“We are thrilled to continue our growth into the New Year with three incredible new hires who are diverse in experience and industry expertise,” Weinstein said in a statement. “Having been in this space since the beginning, we are always evolving, staying one step ahead of trends, platforms and emerging talent to ensure we are creating partnerships and brand extensions that push our talent’s careers forward and connect authentically with their audiences.”