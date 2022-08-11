YouTube Streamer Valkyrae Signs With Range Media Partners

Top YouTube streamer Rachell “Rae” Hofstetter, also known as “Valkyrae,” has signed with Range Media Partners and will be managed by Kai Gayoso, Range Media’s head of digital.

Hofstetter is best known for streaming titles like Among Us, Fortnite and Valorant and has amassed more than 3.7 million subscribers on YouTube. Though the content creator initially got her start by streaming on Twitch, she later moved over to YouTube after striking an exclusive multiyear deal with YouTube Gaming in 2020. Earlier this year, Hofstetter re-signed with YouTube for a deal that goes until 2024.

Flanked by other popular Twitch streamers who have made the move over to YouTube — such as DrLupo, Myth, TimTheTatMan and LazarBeam — Hofstetter is one of the most-watched female streamers on YouTube and has been outspoken about encoring more women to join the gaming space. She has also received awards like Streamer of the Year at the 2021 Game Awards.

Outside of her video content, Hofstetter is a co-owner of 100 Thieves, an esports and gaming organization, and has collaborated with brands like Sweetgreen and Totino’s. She continues to be represented by UTA.

“We could not be more excited to work with Rae alongside UTA as she takes the world by storm,” Gayoso said. “She has become a role model and icon for her community, and we are thrilled to continue building out her brand.”