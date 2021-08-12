Verizon Adds Free AMC+ for Customers With Some Unlimited Plans

Verizon continues to add free access to new streaming services to customers of some of its unlimited plans.

On Thursday, the telecom giant said that it would offer up to 12 free months of AMC+ to new Fios subscribers and to customers who buy a smartphone on a new line with select unlimited plans. Existing customers on those plans can get six free months.

AMC+ offers series and movies from parent company AMC Networks, including The Walking Dead and Mad Men, as well as exclusives like Ultra City Smiths.

AMC+ is the latest streaming service Verizon has offered gratis to many of its subscribers. It also offers Disney+ (and for some premium plan holders the Disney Bundle of Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+), as well as Discovery+, Apple Music and Apple Arcade.

Verizon typically pays the entertainment companies wholesale prices for the subscriptions, which typically renew at the full rate, with subscribers then responsible for the monthly fees. Executives at the telecom company have touted the deals’ ability to reduce churn and encourage subscribers to upgrade to more premium (and expensive) plans.

For the streaming services, meanwhile, the offers add potentially millions of subscribers in a short time frame, even if some of those free subscribers drop off once the complimentary period ends.