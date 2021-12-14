Verve Launches Audio Division With Former ‘Serial’ Business Manager as Agent (Exclusive)

Verve Talent and Literary Agency is launching an audio division.

Joining the newly formed division is Elise Bergerson, who formerly served as a business operations manager for hit podcasts like Serial and This American Life. At Verve, Bergerson will develop and sell podcasts for the agency’s clients and represent podcast companies, as well as continue her consulting work for podcasts and audio networks. Bergerson will be based in New York, working at Verve’s new office when it opens next year.

“We couldn’t be more excited to announce the launch of Verve Audio, and to welcome Elise to the Verve team,” Verve’s partners said in a joint statement. “Elise has built a very successful corporate consulting business in the dynamic landscape of podcasting, and we are thrilled to see that business expand under Verve’s banner while also focusing even greater energy into broadening our client’s reach into the audio space.”

“I’m incredibly excited to be joining the fantastic team at Verve,” Bergerson added. “Their client-centered approach and out-of-the-box thinking couldn’t be more aligned with my values and I am eager to jump in.”

Existing audio clients with Verve include Sarah Edmondson, a former NXIVM member who hosts the A Little Bit Culty podcast, and Lee Metzger, the producer who recently adapted Stephen King’s Strawberry Spring into an audio production.